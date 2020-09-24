Petersen Family Wellness Center Celebrates 10 years



Deb Leuschen has been able to rehab a knee injury at the wellness center pool. She says the center and aquatic center staff have been invaluable.



(Photo contributed)

Rozella Pope swims at the pool every day, and says the community is lucky to have such a facility in Harlan and Shelby County.



(Photo contributed)

Don and Lorraine Graeve take advantage of the Generation Fit class at the center.



(Photo contributed)

The Wellness Center helps Richard Petersen to maintain his healthy lifestyle.