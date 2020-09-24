Petersen Family Wellness Center Celebrates 10 years
HARLAN – Deb Leuschen can’t say enough good things about the Petersen Family Wellness Center and Lewis Family Aquatic Complex.
The long-time Shelby County resident credits the Wellness Center with helping her get in shape and rehabilitate an injury during the past few years. If it hadn’t been here, she’d still be traveling extra miles to a near-by pool for exercise. She is certain that her rehabilitation would not have been as successful.
“The Wellness Center saved my life,” she said. “It kept me out of the wheelchair and kept me from using a cane. I love the Wellness Center….it helps keep me going.”
As the Petersen Family Wellness Center and Lewis Family Aquatic Complex celebrates its 10-year anniversary this year, testimonials such as these speak to the importance of the center for so many Shelby County area residents. Ten years after its opening, the center continues to serve more than 100,000 visitors annually, totaling more than one million visits during the last decade.
