Petersen Family Wellness Center will have extended hours while the Harlan Outdoor Pool will be closed for repairs

Starting on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, the Petersen Family Wellness Center (PFWC) will be open for extended hours while the Harlan outdoor pool is being repaired. The extended hours at the PFWC will be as follows:

Monday – Friday: 6 AM – 8 PM. The lap lanes will be closed from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM for Swim Team practice

Saturday: 8:00 AM – 6 PM

Sunday: 12:00 PM – 6 PM

The City pool passes will be honored at the PFWC. Children six and under will need a chaperone to swim. Children 12 years and older can swim without a chaperone. Lifeguards will be on duty.