Petersens named Citizens of the Year

COUNTY – Kirk and Christine Petersen, Harlan, have been honored as citizen/volunteers of the year by the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

The award announcement was made Friday, Feb. 19. This year’s chamber banquet where award winners were honored was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but those being recognized were presented their awards at the chamber offices in Harlan.

Joining the Petersens as award winners were West Central Community Action as Non-Profit Business of the Year, Grace on Main restaurant as New Business of the Year, and Fareway as Business of the Year.

Todd Valline, executive director of the chamber, said business award winners were selected based on all of the chamber members who voted.

“We also extend our thanks and appreciation to the Shelby County community who provided us with a wonderful list of nominees for the citizen/volunteer of the year award,” said Valline.

For citizen/volunteer of the year, the chamber received nominations for 16 individuals, outlining the many roles volunteers fill within the communities.

Kirk and Christine Petersen have been honored for the contribution of endless ours in leadership roles and in guiding multiple organizations.

“The breadth of their volunteer efforts is very commendable,” said Valline in an awards write-up released recently. “Supporting children’s activities through sports, 4-H, and school activities. Providing religious leadership in our community through the Community of Christ Church.

“Supporting the environmental efforts throughout the county by participating in SH Strutters, Ducks Unlimited and wildlife area management. Volunteering with the American Red Cross and being instrumental leaders of the Harlan Lions Club.

“Kirk and Christine have shown through their leadership and involvement their great respect and love of their community. As Mahatma Gandhi said, ‘The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.’”

Non-Profit Award

Non-Profit Business of the Year winner West Central Community Action is one of those amazing organizations that bring the services and support to the community that affects every thread of what binds us together, said Valline.

The service areas of community action agencies cover 96 percent of the nation’s counties, and WCCA has been serving 10 counties in southwest Iowa for more than 55 years through a variety of self-sufficiency programs.

“When you think of all the assistance they provide to Shelby County it is overwhelming,” said Valline. “A primary focus of West Central’s service menu is providing a helping hand to those families who are less fortunate or struggling through financial difficulties.”

Families, and especially families with children, benefit greatly from having West Central in the community. Through their local food pantry, WCCA meets the needs of children and adults in our area who find themselves suffering food insecurity. This service expands into providing needed clothing and some household necessities.

Early Head Start and Head Start programs provide early childhood development programs, a need for child development in Shelby County. The Family Development and Self-Sufficiency service program is a primary opportunity to empower families to progress into a stronger, healthier, more secure family unit.

The LIHEAP program, which is a low-income energy assistance program, supports families who live on a tight budget by helping with winter energy costs while teaching energy saving skills.

Home weatherization programs are also available to assist in reducing utility charges to lower-income families through West Central. WIC programs, Child Care Resources, and many other services provide amazing support to families and provides them with a “hand up”.

West Central’s “Adopt a Family” program through the Christmas Holiday season is such an inspiration to everyone.

New Business

Grace on Main, Elk Horn, is honored with the New Business of the Year award.

Owners Mike and Ilee Muller have said that many visitors ask them “Who is Grace?” regarding the name of their restaurant.

“The name of the restaurant is not that simple,” said Valline.

In November, 2019, Mike and Ilee packed up their belongings and their two daughters. They moved from the hustle and bustle of Sacramento, CA to an acreage just outside of the Danish Villages. Leaving two stable and prominent jobs in California, they took a literal “leap of faith” to open their restaurant in Elk Horn.

They feel deep within their hearts that it was through the Grace of God they were able to pursue this dream and now are the proud owners of Grace on Main. But the story of the start of their restaurant does not end there.

The restaurant was slated to open March 18, 2020 – the day after Governor Reynold’s closed dine-in restaurant service due to COVID-19. Continuing to be strong in their faith and belief, Mike and Ilee literally opened the front window to provide a pick-up opportunity for their delicacies and handed pizza through the window to customers.

“Their reputation for excellent food and service grew quickly and Grace on Main was named the first ever Rural Restaurant of the Year by the Iowa Restaurant Association,” said Valline The recipe for their success is simple – they believe in a homemade comfort food approach to every item they present on their menu.

Whether you are enjoying their varied selection of pizzas made from scratch hand-tossed dough, house-made sauces, and fresh toppings. Their Italian inspired pasta, salads, sandwiches, their amazing desserts or their Meal Prep Services that provide wholesome and very tasty selections for each day of the week, you will know right away that you have found something incredibly special right here in Elk Horn.

Business of the Year

Recognized as business of the year is Fareway Stores, Inc. in Harlan.

At Fareway, the definition of a “normal day” at work changed dramatically due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Said Valline, “The Fareway store in Harlan has consistently set a very high bar as they pursue Fareway’s corporate philosophy of holding family values in highest regard.

“The store has always been a driven, strong community supporter and contributor to multiple events and non-profits throughout the area. They have also demonstrated the drive to meet their customer’s needs, no matter how unique they may be.”

With the onset of the pandemic, this drive came to the forefront. Mike, Kevin, and the entire staff of Fareway went well beyond any expectations and partnered with local volunteers to provide a Grocery Ordering system.

“Although Fareway Corporate was working on developing a web-based ordering system, that system was not yet in place,” explained Valline. “Fareway’s staff quickly developed a system to allow volunteers to shop for the groceries those at risk ordered over the phone, provided a dedicated checkout register to provide prompt processing of payments and then setup a drive through lane at the store to deliver the groceries to customer’s vehicle.”

The staff was extraordinary in helping our volunteer shoppers find items in the store, put together substitutions for items that may have been out of stock, and processed each order with the same excellent customer service they are known for.

Fareway has also reached out and supported volunteers and small businesses throughout Shelby County with gift certificates, donated items, and support.

“Fareway has truly been a community partner and it is easy to understand why their peer businesses in the community voted them Business of the Year,” said Valline.