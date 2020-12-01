Petition requests parties resolve conflict by combat
COUNTY – A unique petition filed in Shelby County District Court January 3 has the petitioner requesting a trial by combat, with melee weapons in hand-to-hand combat style to resolve the dispute between he and the respondent.
David Zachary Ostrom has filed a motion for trial by combat against Bridgette Marie Ostrom for resolution of disagreements over alleged “illegal telephone and electronic contact as well as unpaid property taxes.”
