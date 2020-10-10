Petition requests public vote to disband, sell HMU telecom utility
HARLAN – A former Harlan City Council member and his son have petitioned the City of Harlan for a public vote of the citizens via special election to discontinue operation of and dispose by sale the Harlan Municipal Utilities Telecommunications Department.
Operating and net income financial losses, and borrowing from the utility’s electric department via an intra-utility loan, make it impractical to continue, said Mike Anliker and Aaron Anliker, who presented a petition with approximately 115 signatures to the Harlan City Council Tuesday evening, Oct. 6.
The petition requests the Shelby County Auditor hold a special election on the proposed resolution.
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
Please support local journalism by creating an account & buy a paper for $1 each, or buy a 1-year online subscription for $39.95 (104 Issues)