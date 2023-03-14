Pheasants Forever annual banquet packs Panama

Approximately 450 people packed Panama’s St. Mary’s Hall for the Shelby County Pheasants Forever annual banquet and fundraiser Sat. evening, March 11. Capter Treasurer Lee Schoof reported that $76,075 was raised through a variety of silent and live auctions, raffles and other donations. All proceeds will be used to enhance hunting and wildlife conservation in Shelby County. Countless door prizes were also awarded to those in attendance.

The chapter reviewed a very active year with the audience. They invested $140,000 in land purchases to enhance public hunting. This included two separate land parcels totaling 56.4 acres in Shelby County. In these acquisitions, the Shelby Co. Chapter received assistance from the Shelby Co. Conservation Board, and Pheasants Forever Chapters from Monona, Harrison, Pottowattamie, Crawford, Audubon and Carroll Counties.

The group also invested more than $34,000 in habitat improved with 300 acres of controlled burns, seeded food plots and purchased equipment for habitat maintenance.

The chapter also awarded its first student scholarship, $1,000 to Brayton Schechinger.

In addition to its financial investments, the chapter hosted several youth activities to encourage youth participation in hunting and wildlife habitat conservation.

Current Board members include Richard Petersen, President; Cale Stork, Vice President; Lee Schoof, Treasurer; Bryce Schaben, Habitat; Nate Botine, Tommy Finked, Jake Holloway, Jesse Petersen, Mitch Petersen, Cody Rodasky, Austin Ahrenholtz and Curtis Schnack.