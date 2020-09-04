Phone Bank for Groceries Working Well
COUNTY -- Shelby County COAD is offering grocery shopping services for Fareway customers and grocery delivery services for Hy-Vee customers (working on shopping service volunteers as well). The phone bank can place your orders for Fareway and schedule Hy-Vee deliveries. The phone bank is open from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Call toll free 1-833-356-8189 during these times for more information or to order and schedule delivery. More volunteers are needed. Call the chamber office at 712-755-2114 to volunteer. Officials say the volunteer program is much needed and going well. (Photos contributed)
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
Please support local journalism by creating an account & buy a paper for $1 each, or buy a 1-year online subscription for $39.95 (104 Issues)