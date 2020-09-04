Home / Home

Phone Bank for Groceries Working Well

Thu, 04/09/2020 - 3:15pm admin

    COUNTY -- Shelby County COAD is offering grocery shopping services for Fareway customers and grocery delivery services for Hy-Vee customers (working on shopping service volunteers as well).  The phone bank can place your orders for Fareway and schedule Hy-Vee deliveries.  The phone bank is open from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.  Call toll free 1-833-356-8189 during these times for more information or to order and schedule delivery.  More volunteers are needed.  Call the chamber office at 712-755-2114 to volunteer.  Officials say the volunteer program is much needed and going well.  (Photos contributed)

This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.

Please support local journalism by creating an account & buy a paper for $1 each, or buy a 1-year online subscription for $39.95 (104 Issues)

http://harlannewspapers.ia.newsmemory.com/

 
 

 

Harlan Newspapers

1114 7th Street
P.O. Box 721
Harlan, IA 51537-0721

(800) 909-6397
news2@harlanonline.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here