Piece of History Uncovered in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE – Take a look at the Thursday, Aug. 15, 1963 copy of the Harlan Tribune and you’ll see one of the craziest articles about a gun battle in the little town of Jacksonville in eastern Shelby County.

A piece of that historical moment was unwrapped this past fall at Petersen Bros Feed and Grain elevator, when a sign that was peppered with bullets during the shootout was uncovered after being hidden from sight for decades under the steel siding of the office building.

Denny Petersen was only seven years old at the time of the battle, but still remembers the day, and was even featured in one of the photos appearing in the newspaper.