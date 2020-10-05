Pigsley takes over at airport amidst coronavirus pandemic
HARLAN -- Longtime Avoca resident Scott Pigsley has been hired as the new manager of the Harlan Municipal Airport.
Pigsley started the job on April 1, taking over for Randy Sievert. Prior to Sievert, Olie Pash was the airport manager for 32 years until retiring in July of 2019.
Pigsley, who has a rich aviation background, hopes to use his new position to “inspire people to fly” and raise awareness to the vast number of available jobs connected to the industry.
He eventually hopes to give flying lessons to aspiring area pilots, although that will have to wait until a decrease in COVID-19 cases allows.
