Pioneer Park fitness equipment installed

HARLAN -- Crews finished installing fitness equipment in Pioneer Park this week. The project is a partnership between the City of Harlan and the Shelby County Wellness Alliance, and includes four pads and seven pieces of Norwell Outdoor Fitness Equipment.

Pictured above is the Air Walker and Stretch Station and the station also includes descriptive signage showing how to use the equipment and local benefactors involved in purchasing the equipment.

Each unit’s installation took approximately three-four hours to set up. Installation was being done by Loren Black, Sterling West, Gothenburg, NE.

The Danish-designed equipment is made from 304 grade stainless steel containing chromium and nickel for durability and corrosion resistantance. Similar equipment was installed by this same firm at the Museum of Danish America, Elk Horn.

The Shelby County Wellness Alliance announced the project late last summer after it received a $25,000 MATCH Grant from The Wellmark Foundation for a community project, Free Fitness 4 All. Local donors matched the grant.

These fitness stations will be free and available for all ages, encouraging residents to be more active and live healthier lives.

Wellness Alliance

In June 2018, the Shelby County Wellness Alliance was founded to continue the work of the Blue Zones community wellness project. This committee was instrumental in obtaining designation for Shelby County as the Blue Zones community in 2012.

Activities accomplished included: repairing and replacing sidewalks, community and school gardens, and a “Walking School Bus” to name a few.

The mission of the Shelby County Wellness Alliance is to improve the health, wellness and quality of life for Shelby County residents by improving the physical surrounding, policy, and social connections.

The overarching initiatives of the Shelby County Wellness Alliance include decreasing adult obesity, increasing physical activity throughout the lifespan, and increasing resiliency in all residents.

If you would like to get involved with the Shelby County Wellness Alliance, please contact Katie Sandquist at 712-307-0164 or follow the group on its Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ShelbyCountyWellnessAlliance.