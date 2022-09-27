Pipeline concerns discussed

HARLAN — The Shelby County Planning and Zoning Commission heard feedback from community members about the CO2 pipelines at a public hearing Friday. More than 50 people attended the meeting.

In March 2022, HF 2565, an appropriations bill, was amended and passed by the Iowa House to include a 10-month ban on scheduling a hearing on the pipeline projects.

Attorney Tim Whipple provided background on the ordinance 2022-4 that is under consideration.

“Pipelines generally have been a subject of considerable public interest and discussion and debate in Iowa. As of this moment there are currently three companies seeking approval from the Iowa utilities board,” he said. “Many people are still educating themselves on the ramifications. One of the pipelines is currently proposed to cross Shelby County in its entirety from north to south. Hazardous liquid pipelines present a host of complicated and controversial issues.”

Several local officials spoke, including Todd Valline, executive director of Shelby County Chamber of Commerce.

“Representing the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce and Industry, we wanted to through our support behind this ordinance,” he said. “We know this is key to the growth of Shelby County to have as many options to grow our businesses and housing and other opportunities throughout the county.”

Harlan Community School District Superintendent Jennifer Barnett addressed the issue through the impact it would have on 1,700 students, faculty and staff, noting the impact on housing and education.

“I am concerned that any CO2 pipeline would be constructed very close to our buildings and rupturing could negatively affect the 1,700 individuals. Our school complex is located within a half mile of the city limits,” she said. “I’m concerned that our emergency management system might be overwhelmed by a hazardous material spill of this magnitude. As our communities tries to attract young families to assist our economic development, the school system needs this growth to maintain our positive status. If this pipeline is built near Harlan or other communities, it will inhibit additional housing developments and that would impact many factors financially and educationally.”

On the public side, Sherri Webb said she was there because of a petition started.

“We had started a petition several weeks ago. We have over 100 signatures of support for this ordinance,” she said. “It is critical that we have safety things in place before this starts. This ordnance is really important.”

Julie Hoffman said the pipeline is proposed to run through the middle of her property.

“It’s not safe. Is emergency management going to provide us with gas masks if anything happens? If it’s 12 miles, why is the setback only two miles? It’s also about property rights,” she said. “We have rights as citizens of USA, we need to stand up for property rights. I appreciate what you guys are trying to do but I think it needs to be much stronger.”