Pipeline Opposition

COUNTY -- A number of Shelby County women gathered recently to learn more about proposed pipelines in Iowa and Shelby County and to register their opposition to the projects.

Dixie DeBlauw, Julie Kaufmann, Doris Silling, Donna Ewert, Judy Tamm, Ginny Muenchrath, Jann Reinig and Wava Bails met and learned about pipeline dangers. Some of the women are landowners who are impacted by a proposed local pipeline project while others are not.

“With nearly 2,000 miles of carbon pipeline being proposed across Iowa by three separate companies, it’s more important than ever for Iowans and Shelby County residents to know more about the dangerous threats these projects pose to our communities,” said Reinig.

Full article in the NA.