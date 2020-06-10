Home / Home

Pirate bugs make a return

Tue, 10/06/2020 - 12:00pm admin

    REGIONAL – You’ll definitely feel them before you see them.  Those little black bugs which seem to have more teeth than they do body, swarming through the air in the early fall evenings just before dark, causing distress for anyone who may be gardening, attending a ball game or just out for a walk.
    And that ferocious bite they have!
    The past few weeks have been the worst, with warmer weather bringing them out of hiding.  Cooler weather close to this past weekend helped keep them at bay.

 

