Planned outage of state websites
STATE -- Due to planned systems maintenance beginning at 4 p.m. Friday, May 22, through 6 a.m. Monday, May 25, some Iowa state agency websites will be down, or in some cases not updating.
For example the State’s Coronavirus website, coronavirus.iowa.gov, will not reflect accurate counts during the maintenance period. All case counts will be brought up to date by 6 a.m. Monday, May 25.
Systems are expected to be restored to service throughout the day on Saturday and perhaps Sunday, but exact timings for service restoration will depend on a number of factors. OCIO will begin restoring service as soon as we are authorized to begin bringing systems online. Agencies will be notified as services are restored so that agencies can begin testing.
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
Please support local journalism by creating an account & buy a paper for $1 each, or buy a 1-year online subscription for $39.95 (104 Issues)