Plans for Elk Horn’s annual Tivoli Fest are underway

ELK HORN — Elk Horn’s 44th Annual Tivoli Fest will be held Saturday, May 24 and Sunday, May 25. Organizers said there will be plenty of activities for “A Celebration of Danish Roots”.

A new website, TivoliFest.com will provide up-to-date schedule information. Shaun Sayres, Manager of the Danish Windmill, said the website will feature a much more comprehensive overview of what Tivoli will offer this year. “It’s still a work in progress, but there’s a lot of information posted already, and will have the schedule posted once it is finished,” Sayres said.

Also new this year, five small billboards will be displayed in Exira, Harlan, Atlantic, Denison, and Carroll. “I think the design came out great and will draw a lot of attention,” Sayres said. The billboards were paid for as part of the Danish Windmill’s 2024 Iowa Tourism Grant.

This year, Sayres said the event will have a big focus on Vikings. “We’re expecting more than 100 Viking demonstrators to be pillaging in the area.” They will be part of Tivoli Fest’s traditional events, including living history demonstrations at Vikinghjem, Elk Horn’s replica of a 900 A.D. Viking Smithy’s home on the grounds of the Danish Windmill. Demonstrations will include blacksmithing, woodworking and Viking age living space and much larger events including battles in the lot across the street from the windmill.

Sayres said the windmill will be running this year, and grinding demonstrations will be held throughout the day Saturday. The beer garden, located at the Elk Horn Fire Station, will feature live music sponsored by Danish Mutual Insurance Association.

The crowning of the Tivoli Fest King and Queen will be held this Saturday, April 27 during a coronation dinner at the Elk Horn Town Hall from 5 - 7 p.m. A Danish Dinner by Master Grillers Catering will be served. Tickets are $20 per person, $10 for children age 10 and under. Tickets are available at Marne Elk Horn and the Elk Horn branch of SCSB.