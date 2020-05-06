Playgrounds now open; laps okay at aquatic center

HARLAN – Harlan has re-opened its playgrounds, shelter houses, park restrooms and the skate park this week, after closures prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic this spring.

Portable restrooms at Little George Park and North Park are not yet available.

In addition, the city made an announcement this week regarding the Norman D. Stamp Aquatic Center. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said last week that pools can be used for laps and swimming lessons.

On Tuesday, June 2, the Harlan City Council approved policy allowing for lap swimming at the aquatic center for a daily cost of $2. The pool is open from 4-7 p.m. each day. One adult supervisory guest may accompany a minor if the minor is swimming laps. Walking, water aerobics and sunbathing are not considered lap swimming and are not allowed.

Also, the city announced that swim lessons will be available for American Red Cross Level 3 and up. Sign-up information is forthcoming. The possibility of level 1 and 2 swim lessons will be reviewed for July.

City officials said the governor’s current proclamation extends through June 17. The city’s Park and Recreation Board will review options for further swimming pool operations when and if there are changes to the proclamation.

Officials said, “Please practice personal responsibility and take steps to protect yourself and others through social distancing of staying six feet apart from others, wash/disinfect your hands often, consider wearing a mask if you will be in close proximity to others, and stay home if you have underlying health conditions or feeling ill.”