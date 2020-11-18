Playin’ for a State Title!
CEDAR FALLS -- The title game drought is officially over.
For the first time since 2009, the Harlan Community football team is headed back to the Class 3A championship game following Thursday’s dominating 44-7 win over Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley in a semifinal game at the UNI-Dome.
The top-seeded Cyclones (11-0) will face North Scott (8-1) in the 3A title game Thursday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. The Lancers won an overtime thriller against Cedar Rapids Xavier, 17-10, last Thursday night.
