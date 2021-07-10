Polar vortex reflected in HMU year-end audit

HARLAN – The Harlan Municipal Utilities has approved its annual audit report, as provided by Gronewold, Bell, Kyhnn & Co, CPAs, Atlantic.

Auditors reported the electric fund revenues (including non-operating) totaled $7,565,900 for the year ended June 30, 2021, a 3.3 percent increase from 2020.

The revenues included $6,689,300 in sales to consumers and other operating revenue, $817,000 in sales to MISO and $59,600 in investment income.

Electric fund expenses totaled $5,813,300, an 8.9 percent increase from the prior year, and included $3,629,100 for plant, distribution and transmission; $263,900 for administrative and general services; $356,300 for employee benefits; $1,289,500 for depreciation; and $69,000 for interest costs.

