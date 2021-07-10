Home / Home

Polar vortex reflected in HMU year-end audit

Thu, 10/07/2021 - 9:37am admin
Gas dept. revenues, expenses increased
Staff Reports

    HARLAN – The Harlan Municipal Utilities has approved its annual audit report, as provided by Gronewold, Bell, Kyhnn & Co, CPAs, Atlantic.
    Auditors reported the electric fund revenues (including non-operating) totaled $7,565,900 for the year ended June 30, 2021, a 3.3 percent increase from 2020.
    The revenues included $6,689,300 in sales to consumers and other operating revenue, $817,000 in sales to MISO and $59,600 in investment income.
    Electric fund expenses totaled $5,813,300, an 8.9 percent increase from the prior year, and included $3,629,100 for plant, distribution and transmission; $263,900 for administrative and general services; $356,300 for employee benefits; $1,289,500 for depreciation; and $69,000 for interest costs.

