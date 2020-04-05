Police say for most part, Harlan quiet

HARLAN -- Patrolling Harlan during the COVID-19 pandemic has been anything but normal.

Harlan Police Chief Frank Clark says as social distancing rules are relaxed in the next month or two it may return to normal, but as for now there’s one word to describe the city -- quiet.

“It has been more quiet at night,” said Clark. “This has resulted in an uptick of the police department doing more residential and business patrol.

“There is still a certain segment of society that we deal with every night. We are trying to limit the number of people that we take to jail. Many are cited and released with a later court date when normally they would be jailed.

“When things return to normal there will be a lot of cases in the local court system, (but) overall, crime is down a bit.”

Clark said he’s very proud of what he has seen from this community. People looking out for each other and citizens and professionals going out of their way to attack COVID-19, he said.

“Your health care workers, elected officials, businesspeople, and ordinary citizens are stepping up, giving of themselves and showing what Shelby County is truly made of,” Clark said.

Enforcing orders

During the past month since Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced stricter guidelines for social distancing and social gatherings, law enforcement statewide has been looking to enforce those orders, and Harlan has been no exception.

The guidelines include no more than 10 people gathering in one spot, and those residents should be observing the six-foot distancing rule from each other. Harlan parks remain open except for the use of playground equipment.

Clark said if Harlan officers have seen a violation, they essentially tried to handle it by talking about the issue with the people in violation. “We will use legal intervention only if truly necessary,” he said.

Officers have not had to issue any citations for these violations. They’ve had a few complaints, but nothing that couldn’t be handled in discussions with those involved. “By and large our citizens realize the importance of the new measures and understand that they will save lives,” Clark said. “If a citation is issued, the fine can be up to $500 or 30 days in jail. Repeat offenders can be jailed.

“I hope that all citizens keep in mind that observing directives is for the safety of all our families and friends.”

That’s especially true as the state began the phased-in, re-opening stage announced by the governor on April 27. While social distancing guidelines remain in effect, some businesses such a restaurants and retail outlets, as well as religious services, in Shelby County and 77 other counties are being allowed to re-open starting in May.

Clark said law enforcement is here to help and educate.

“Your local law enforcement responds to emergencies every day,” he said.

“We now have a situation that requires everyone to respond. We will all face this epidemic together. The directives may be inconvenient to people, but are important steps to reduce the spread of COVID in our communities. Everyone is asked to do their part.”

Continue safe practices

Clark said residents all know by now what is best. Wash your hands frequently. Disinfect frequently touched surfaces. Wear a mask when in public places. Keep your hands away from your face. Observe social distancing practices, including keeping six feet between you and other members in the public. Stay home.

“Monitor yourself and your family for symptoms and if you notice any, call your health care provider first before seeking health care,” Clark said. “If you have questions about COVID-19 and community mitigation practices, call Public Health at 755-4422 or the Iowa Department of Public Health at 211.

“For mild illness, please don’t go to the hospital emergency room. Don’t hoard grocery items—everyone needs essential items, such as eggs, milk, bread, cleaning supplies, and toilet paper. Use online shopping or volunteers at 1-833-356-8189 to get essential food and supplies.”