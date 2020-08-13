POPULATION DECLINE
REGIONAL -- Shelby County’s population has decreased for another consecutive year since 2010, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s most recent estimates, but hopes are that efforts to attract business and develop affordable housing will reverse that trend in the near future.
The population has dropped from 12,169 to 11,454 over the past nine years. This loss has been a steady trickle of 715, or an average of 79 citizens each year.
With a loss in population, communities can see an impact. Only Glenwood and Avoca are seeing positive resident increases during the last decade from among those of similar size or by geographical location.
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
Please support local journalism by creating an account & buy a paper for $1 each, or buy a 1-year online subscription for $39.95 (104 Issues)