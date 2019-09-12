Portsmouth Fire helps save hogs after semi rolls

PORTSMOUTH -- Portsmouth firefighters helped save dozens of hogs after a semi carrying the hogs traveled into the ditch and overturned November 21 near 1200th St. and Fir Rd. The international semi was hauling a load of hogs when it entered an area of soft road due to recent rain. The trailer slid into the ditch which then pulled the semi into the ditch, overturning. Portsmouth Fire Chief Michael Leinen said crews were on scene for about five hours and were able to save nearly 125 of the 170 hogs, although unfortunately about 46 of the hogs did die in the accident. Leinen said it could have been much worse, and everyone worked hard getting the hogs freed from the trailer. The roof of the trailer was cut so it wouldn’t buckle as much as well as the floor of the trailer to get the doors open. The hogs were able to be retrieved through the back of the trailer. Assisting at the scene were the sheriff’s office, Medivac Ambulance/Rescue, Wing’s Towing, and help from the owner of the hogs and his employees. (Photo contributed)