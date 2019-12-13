Portsmouth petitions for property

PORTSMOUTH – The City of Portsmouth has filed a petition in Shelby County District Court seeking title to an abandoned property.

The defendant named in the petition is Scott Phillips, believed to reside at 206 4th Ave. Also named is Tiger 111 Partnership, which may claim interest in the property by virtue of an installment contract with Phillips as the purchaser.

According to the petition, Phillips is the owner of the real estate and dwelling at 206 4th Ave., and the city alleges the property appears to be abandoned, unoccupied, exposed to the elements and without utilities.