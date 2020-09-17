Positive COVID-19 cases in Harlan Community Schools reported

HARLAN – The Harlan Community Schools is reporting its first cases of COVID-19 among its students.

In a letter sent to parents at the elementary school level last week, officials said a student has tested positive for COVID-19, and as per protocol they have spoken to all of the parents who had a child identified as being in “close contact” with the individual who tested positive.

For COVID-19, a “close contact” is defined as anyone who was within six feet of a laboratory-confirmed COVID positive individual for at least 15 minutes consecutively.

As parents/guardians, if you did not receive a separate phone call from the school, then your child has not been identified as a close contact, officials said.

Unofficially, it’s noted that there have been as many as six cases in total in the district.

The Harlan Community Schools has implemented procedures to protect students and staff, and is being diligent with safety protocols. It’s important that all parents/guardians of students in a classroom where a student tested positive is informed, officials said.

Everyone is advised to continue to practice health and safety guidelines. Monitor children for symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, chills, body aches, headache, sore throat, cough and loss of taste and smell.

If a child develops any of these symptoms that are different from their normal health condition, consult a health care provider and keep them home from school.

HCS officials have said they will not notify the community at-large of positive cases in the schools, but will notify close contacts and cohort groups.