Postponed a year, Shelby’s 150th Sesquicentennial planned for June 26-27

SHELBY -- The opening of the time capsule on Friday, June 26 at the Shelby Park will be the kick-off event for the Shelby 150th Sesquicentennial Celebration this summer.

The celebration was originally planned for summer 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The committee started planning for the summer celebration in late spring of 2019. The last town celebration for Shelby was the centennial celebration in 1970.

Shelby City Deputy Clerk Michelle Mantell said there have been a few changes to the itinerary due to COVID-19 such as allowing for more social distancing during the celebration, but most of the activities will still go on.

“Although we had to postpone the celebration last year due to COVID and it has been hard on everyone, we are positive that this 150th celebration will be a great time for everyone. We hope to see past and present citizens and surrounding communities join in on our celebration,” said Mantell.

Masks will be encouraged as well as hand washing/sanitizing stations available at different locations during the event.

The parade route has been extended to allow for spacing between people also.

A sampling of some of the events on Saturday, June 26 include a 5k fun run/walk, parade, barbecue competition, kids games and activities, street dance and fireworks display. Special events planned include a silent auction, historical displays and a lumberjack show.

Helicopter rides will be available for persons wanting to purchase a flight.

Pig bingo is planned along with a fire department pancake breakfast, cornhole tournament, kiddie tractor pull, watermelon feed, and firefighter water fights. Sesquicentennial memorabilia will also be available for purchase.

“We have t-shirts, commemorative ornaments and cookbooks that are all on sale now and also will be the day of the event,” said Mantell.