POSTPONEMENTS, CANCELLATIONS, CLOSINGS

See attachment for full list of restaurants with their drive-through, carry-out and delivery options.

———

Museum of Danish America and its Genealogy Center closed to visitors until at least April 13. The Prairie Landscape Park is open. Staff members continue to work.

———

Shelby County Courthouse doors locked; appointments only.

———

Harlan Senior Center will be having no congregate meals for the next two weeks.

———

Farmer’s Trust and Savings Bank in Harlan is locking the main lobby. Drive-up lanes and back entrance lobby open daily from 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

———

Pexton Pharmacy is closing its retail area. Only drive-up and delivery is available.

———

City of Walnut buildings are closed until further notice.

———

St. Joseph Fish Fry in Earling scheduled for tonight, Friday, March 20, is cancelled.

———

St. Michael’s Knights of Columbus Fish Fry scheduled for tonight, Friday, March 20 is cancelled.

———

Altamont Baptist Church Soup Supper scheduled for Saturday, March 21 cancelled.

———

Immanuel Lutheran Church Annual Tanzania Soup Supper and Auction scheduled for Saturday, March 21 postponed. Also, Immanual Lutheran is suspending all gatherings at the church until further notice.

———

Dow City-Arion Alumni Committee Banquet cancelled.

———

Elk Horn Library is cancelling all programs and public use of the meeting room until further notice. There will also be limited services at the library. Materials can be returned and checked out. All other areas closed to the public.

———

The Shelby County Historical Museum is closed until Tuesday, March 31. Staff will continue to work and can be reached by email or by phone.

———

All Public Masses in Des Moines Diocese cancelled until further notice. No daily or weekend Masses in Panama, Portsmouth or Westphalia until further notice.

———

Avoca American Legion building closed until May 1.

———

Elk Horn Lutheran Church is cancelling all public group events for the next four weeks. The church building remains open.

———

Iowa Western Community College has cancelled classes this week. Beginning March 30, most classes taught online or remotely.

———

Shelby County Farm Bureau’s annual meeting set for Monday, March 23 has been cancelled.

———

Shelby County State Bank has announced drive-up service only at all bank locations, except Irwin which has no drive-up service. Those employees will be sent to other locations for work. The night deposit in Irwin will be checked Monday-Friday. Staff available via phone at all locations.

———

Tiarks School of Dance closed this week, March 16-20.

———

Legislative briefing with Iowa Sen. Jason Schultz and Iowa Rep. Steve Holt set for Saturday, March 21 is canceled. The session has been canceled for 30 days.

———

Harlan Library limiting services through March. It will be staffed and phones answered. Appointments only for computer use for essential services. Meeting room spaces closed. All meetings cancelled.

———

Harlan Municipal Utilities office are closed through March 20. The situation will re-assess on Friday whether to open next week. Payments accepted online or in drop boxes at the HMU offices. Customers can reach HMU by telephone to discuss accounts or to report an outage.

———

ISU Extension and Outreach events throughout the state have been canceled. When possible, some activities may be conducted virtually, using teleconferencing.

———

Narcotics Anonymous and Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at St. Michael’s are canceled indefinitely.

———

S-H Strutters dinner and auction set for April 4 at St. Mary’s, Portsmouth, is postponed.

———

Harlan Dental only seeing emergency cases until further notice.

———

Hy-Vee has reduced its hours and will close at 8 p.m. each day. The new store hours will be 8 a.m.-8 p.m., seven days a week, until further notice.

The shortened hours will allow employees additional time to clean and sanitize all areas of the store as well as re-stock items. Operating with shorter store hours also allows employees additional time to care for their families and loved ones during this time.

———

Shelby County Landfill closed to public customers. Open to commercial hauler - charge account customers only for the next two weeks. Re-assessment on March 31. Questions call the Shelby County Engineer’s Office at 755-5954.

———

St. Paul Lutheran Church in Irwin and Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Jacksonville have canceled midweek Wednesday services and Sunday services.

———

Kirkman Fire Dept. breakfast on Palm Sunday has been postponed until a later date.

———

Western Iowa Medical has closed its doors to the public. It is open for fax orders and phone orders, and will continue servicing oxygen emergencies. Effective through April 3.

———

IKM-Manning Sixth Annual Gala scheduled for Saturday, March 21 has been postponed, based on school closed for four weeks limiting gatherings to 10 and under.

The Gala committee will inform community members of the new date as soon as possible.

———

Fareway hours are now 8 a.m.-7 p.m. From 8-9 a.m., only open to those 65 and older or with increased susceptibility to serious illness, and expectant mothers.

From 9 a.m.-7 p.m. open to the general public.

This will give employees additional time for cleaning, restocking and much needed rest.

———

Seniors only first hour at Dollar General

Starting immediately, the first hour of each shopping day will be dedicated to senior shoppers at the Dollar General store in Harlan.