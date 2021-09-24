POWDERPUFF NIGHT AT HCHS
HARLAN -- Harlan Community High School students had a blast at Merrill Field Thursday night during the annual Powderpuff football game and pep rally.
The Red team beat the White team 6-0 in the Powderpuff game as Kaia Bieker scored the only touchdown on the final play from scrimmage.
Cyclone football players dressed up as cheerleaders and entertained the crowd with a "high kick" contest, a game of leapfrog and other general shenanigans.
The postgame pep rally included performances by the real HCHS cheerleaders and dance team, and awards were handed out for the week's Homecoming dress-up days.
On Friday, the HCHS Homecoming king and queen will be crowned in the afternoon, followed by the Homecoming parade and Friday night's 7:00 p.m. football game against Saydel.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95