POWDERPUFF NIGHT AT HCHS

HARLAN -- Harlan Community High School students had a blast at Merrill Field Thursday night during the annual Powderpuff football game and pep rally.

The Red team beat the White team 6-0 in the Powderpuff game as Kaia Bieker scored the only touchdown on the final play from scrimmage.

Cyclone football players dressed up as cheerleaders and entertained the crowd with a "high kick" contest, a game of leapfrog and other general shenanigans.

The postgame pep rally included performances by the real HCHS cheerleaders and dance team, and awards were handed out for the week's Homecoming dress-up days.

On Friday, the HCHS Homecoming king and queen will be crowned in the afternoon, followed by the Homecoming parade and Friday night's 7:00 p.m. football game against Saydel.