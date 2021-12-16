POWERFUL STORM SPAWNS TORNADOS, HIGH WINDS
COUNTY – A rare and powerful December storm raced across the Midwest Wednesday, Dec. 15, generating hurricane-force winds, dozens of tornados and significant damage in a swath from Kansas to Minnesota.
Shelby County was in the direct path of the low-pressure system, and multiple tornado warnings were issued for the area beginning about 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
Shelby County Emergency Management Agency Director Alex Londo said as of early Thursday morning, Dec. 16, it looked as if Harlan was relatively lucky seeing mostly downed limbs and trees, and some building damage downtown. Assessments were just beginning for the remainder of the county.
“I believe most of the tree damage has been cleaned up from the streets,” Londo said Thursday morning.
“I know Zander Ink’s roof had substantial damage, a window was broken at Studio H, and there was a large tree down at the golf course along the road. That’s really the only damage we were able to see in the dark last night.”
Wednesday night, power was knocked out to approximately 600 residences in the county and crews were out working to restore power. Harlan Municipal Utilities crews were on scene at the corner of Highways 59 and 44 to re-energize a line after a power pole had started on fire along the Tennant line west of town.
A tree was uprooted along Sixth St. and fell on a truck, destroying the vehicle.
