POWERFUL STORM SPAWNS TORNADOS, HIGH WINDS



Damage in Harlan included an uprooted tree along Sixth St. that just missed a camper but destroyed a pickup.



Damage in Harlan included the roof peeled off Zander Ink on Court St.,



The FLSCO and Zimmerman Sales & Service buildings sustained significant damage from a suspected tornado that hit Neola Wednesday.



Above, Nishnabotna Valley REC linemen working through the night to restore power after the powerful storm came through. Shown here is Bryce “Brus” Jensen.