Prairie Rose E. coli levels drop; swimming now okay

HARLAN – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says swimming is now okay at Prairie Rose Lake after a week of it being not advisable due to high levels of E. coli.

On Wednesday, June 3, the DNR issued a swimming not advised warning as part of its beach and water quality monitoring program for the summer.

According to the DNR, “routine water quality monitoring is conducted at all of the state park beaches and many locally managed beaches in Iowa.” The monitoring is to help protect those wishing to recreate at the beaches, and to inform them of the most current water quality conditions.

Water samples from the beaches are analyzed for microorganisms, known as bacteria and cyanobacteria toxins. High levels of these bacteria means the water has come into contact with fecal matter.

On June 3, Prairie Rose had an E. coli level of 360 colony-forming units per 100 ml of water. The acceptable level for a one-time maximum standard based on a single sample is 235 colony forming units of the bacteria. On June 10, the level had backed off to 97 colony-forming units per 100 ml of water.

Beaches that exceed Iowa’s advisory threshold level for toxins or bacteria are posted with a warning sign, “swimming is not recommended.”

E. coli (Escherichia coli) is a bacteria that normally lives in the intestines and most types are harmless, although some strains can cause diarrhea if a person eats contaminated food or ingests contaminated water. One strain can cause severe diarrhea, vomiting and bloody diarrhea, which also can lead to kidney issues.

The Iowa DNR will continue its beach monitoring program through September, and issue reports every Wednesday.

Advisories are updated every Friday on the DNR website.