Prairie Rose Lake investment making real tourism impact
HARLAN -- Prairie Rose Lake’s 2012 restoration project, which included $4 million in water quality improvements and fishery, has made Prairie Rose State Park a new tourism resource that is attracting people to the lake for a wide variety of activities including camping, fishing, swimming and hiking opportunities.
Iowa Department of Natural Resources Fisheries Biologist Bryan Hayes said, “That investment in 2012 has really paid off, just look at the number of people using this property on a Thursday morning at 11 a.m. Back in 2012 we wouldn’t have seen this."
