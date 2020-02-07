Prairie Rose State Park hike set for July 4
REGIONAL - A socially distanced two-mile hike will take place on Saturday, July 4 at 9 a.m. at Prairie Rose State Park according to Christina Roelofs, Shelby County and Iowa Department of Natural Resources Naturalist.
“We will meet at the park office and take the trail around the east side of the lake. This hike is approximately two miles,” she said.
All are invited.
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
