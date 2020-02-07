Home / Home

Prairie Rose State Park hike set for July 4

Thu, 07/02/2020 - 2:20pm admin

    REGIONAL - A socially distanced two-mile hike will take place on Saturday, July 4 at 9 a.m. at Prairie Rose State Park according to Christina Roelofs, Shelby County and Iowa Department of Natural Resources Naturalist.  
    “We will meet at the park office and take the trail around the east side of the lake.  This hike is approximately two miles,” she said.
    All are invited.

