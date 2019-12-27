Presidential Candidate Klobuchar visits Harlan
HARLAN -- Democratic Presidential Candidate Amy Klobuchar made a stop in Harlan Sunday morning, Dec. 22 to visit with local residents at Milk & Honey in downtown Harlan.
A standing room only crowd greeted Klobuchar, who took time to meet and greet those in attendance.
