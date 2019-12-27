Home / Home

Presidential Candidate Klobuchar visits Harlan

Fri, 12/27/2019 - 11:16am admin

    HARLAN -- Democratic Presidential Candidate Amy Klobuchar made a stop in Harlan Sunday morning, Dec. 22 to visit with local residents at Milk & Honey in downtown Harlan.
    A standing room only crowd greeted Klobuchar, who took time to meet and greet those in attendance.

Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95

http://harlannewspapers.ia.newsmemory.com/

 
 

 

Harlan Newspapers

1114 7th Street
P.O. Box 721
Harlan, IA 51537-0721

(800) 909-6397
news2@harlanonline.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here