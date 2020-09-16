Home / Home

PREVIEW of NA articles from HCS Board Meeting Monday

Wed, 09/16/2020 - 10:50am admin
• District moves ahead with Board of Health requests
• Includes additional safety protocols at FB games, including limiting tickets
• Speakers disappointed in homecoming cancellations and mask requirements.
SEE NA for full articles, available tomorrow afternoon.

 

This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.

Please support local journalism by creating an account & buy a paper for $1 each, or buy a 1-year online subscription for $39.95 (104 Issues)

http://harlannewspapers.ia.newsmemory.com/

 
 

 

Harlan Newspapers

1114 7th Street
P.O. Box 721
Harlan, IA 51537-0721

(800) 909-6397
news2@harlanonline.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here