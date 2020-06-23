Home / Home

Primary election turnout 27%

Tue, 06/23/2020 - 1:07pm admin

    COUNTY -- Shelby County saw a 26.67 percent voter turnout for the June 2 primary election, a high number according to county auditor and election commissioner Mark Maxwell.
    The county saw a total of 2,397 ballots cast, which includes in-person voting and absentee ballots.  The total number of registered voters is 8,969.

 

