A Princess Without A Dress
HARLAN -- Alex Ahrenholtz will gladly admit it.
If you had told his middle school and high school teachers at Irwin-Kirkman-Manilla that he would someday write a book, many of them probably would have laughed.
“But they would probably believe you once you told them it’s a children’s book and its only 15 pages!” noted Ahrenholtz, a 2004 I-K-M graduate and the owner of Harlan’s screen printing and embroidery shop, Zander Ink.
