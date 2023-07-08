Proceeds from lemonade stand donated to SCCO



HARLAN — Two best friends, Brinkley Reischl and Halle Shields of Harlan, had a lemonade stand this summer and donated all their earnings to Shelby County Community Outreach.

Their stand sold lemonade, cake pops, brownies, cookies and cupcakes. The pair said their favorite part about running the stand was all the baking they got to do and all the time they spent together working the stand.

Brinkley and Halle were able to raise $275 to go towards SCCO.