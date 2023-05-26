Home / Home

Programs and activities planned at Prairie Rose

Fri, 05/26/2023

HARLAN — Several programs and activities are planned over Memorial Weekend at Prairie Rose.
 Kayaking: Saturday, May 27 at 10:00 a.m.  Attendees will meet on the east side of the lake/east side of County Road M47.  Kayaks, life jackets, and paddles will be provided.  Instructors will go over basic water safety and paddling and head out to paddle.  
 Turtles: A program about turtles will be Saturday, May 27 at 7 p.m.  near the playground/shower house.  This program will feature a variety of live turtles.
 Aquatic Nets:  Ever wonder what’s in the lake besides fish and turtles?  Aquatic nets will be used to see what is in the water Sunday, May 28 at 1:30 p.m.  It will be held at the east side of the lake/east side of County Road M47.  Aquatic nets will be provided to try to catch aquatic insects, tadpoles, and small fish.
  Snakes: Come learn about slithering snakes Sunday, May 28 at 7 p.m.  The group meet near the playground/shower house at Prairie Rose.  This program will feature a variety of live snakes.
 Morning Hike: Join in the fun of  a hike around the east side of the lake on Monday, May 29 at 9 a.m.  They will start at the park office and hike around the east side of the lake.  This hike is about two miles and relatively easy.

 
 

 

