Programs and activities planned at Prairie Rose

HARLAN — Several programs and activities are planned over Memorial Weekend at Prairie Rose.

Kayaking: Saturday, May 27 at 10:00 a.m. Attendees will meet on the east side of the lake/east side of County Road M47. Kayaks, life jackets, and paddles will be provided. Instructors will go over basic water safety and paddling and head out to paddle.

Turtles: A program about turtles will be Saturday, May 27 at 7 p.m. near the playground/shower house. This program will feature a variety of live turtles.

Aquatic Nets: Ever wonder what’s in the lake besides fish and turtles? Aquatic nets will be used to see what is in the water Sunday, May 28 at 1:30 p.m. It will be held at the east side of the lake/east side of County Road M47. Aquatic nets will be provided to try to catch aquatic insects, tadpoles, and small fish.

Snakes: Come learn about slithering snakes Sunday, May 28 at 7 p.m. The group meet near the playground/shower house at Prairie Rose. This program will feature a variety of live snakes.

Morning Hike: Join in the fun of a hike around the east side of the lake on Monday, May 29 at 9 a.m. They will start at the park office and hike around the east side of the lake. This hike is about two miles and relatively easy.