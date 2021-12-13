HARLAN – Heating bills are expected to be considerably higher during the 2021-22 winter season, as forecasted by energy companies across the U.S.

Market prices for natural gas continue to increase due to recent reductions in domestic natural gas production, along with increases in export of liquefied natural gas (LNG), which will impact energy costs.

While bill increases are totally dependent on weather and demand, the Harlan Municipal Utilities is being provided information showing propane costs to be 50 percent higher than last year’s heating season and natural gas to be 30 percent more expensive.

HMU is not alone, as energy providers nationwide are sounding the alarm. MidAmerican Energy, which provides services to many communities in Iowa, predicts their customers’ bills could increase from 46-96 percent from November-March due not so much to supply problems but commodity prices.

The U.S. Government has said it expects households on average to see heating bills this winter as much as 54 percent higher as compared to 2020-21.

Harlan residents have the opportunity to help out those who may have trouble affording their utility bills through a voluntary philanthropic program called Project Share, supported by the Harlan Municipal Utilities (HMU).

