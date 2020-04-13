Property tax deadline extended through April 30

COUNTY – Iowans still have time to pay their property taxes without penalty and interest under a proclamation that extends the deadline through the end of the month.

Shelby County Treasurer Carolyn Blum said this week that taxes still are considered delinquent if paid after March 31; however, the recently established date to pay without penalty and interest has now been extended to April 30 by Gov. Kim Reynolds’ most recent proclamation.

The deadline had been this upcoming Thursday, April 16.

Blum said deadlines for other service needs, such as motor vehicle and driver’s license renewals, have also been extended. Said Blum, “Although we are glad to help in the office by email or telephone, for the most current information on motor vehicle and driver’s license and some really good questions and answers to the most common questions, I would refer people to the Iowa DOT (Department of Transportation) website.”

Additionally, the original deadline for the Real ID for driver’s license has been extended to October, 2021. It was originally scheduled for October, 2020.

The REAL ID Act establishes minimum security standards for license issuance and production and prohibits Federal agencies from accepting for certain purposes driver’s licenses and identification cards from states not meeting the Act’s minimum standards. The purposes covered by the Act are: accessing Federal facilities, entering nuclear power plants, and, boarding federally regulated commercial aircraft. (Department of Homeland Security)

Local residents also may be interested to know that the Council Bluffs Driver’s License station now has a temporary location -- Omni Business Park - Iowa DOT, 300 West Broadway Suite 12, Council Bluffs, with 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. hours.

Appointments based on essential needs; CDL testing remains at Mall of the Bluffs.

The Iowa DOT did announce last week that it now has a live chat feature for residents with specific questions. Dealers, customers and businesses may use the new live chat feature, accessible through www.iowadot.us, and clicking on the red chat button.

See www.shco.org and www.iowatreasurers.org for more information.