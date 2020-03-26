Property tax penalties suspended

COUNTY – On March 20, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the temporary suspension of penalties and interest for delayed property tax payments until April 16, 2020.

Taxes will still be marked delinquent if they are not paid by March 31, but late interest and penalty on property tax payments will NOT apply until April 17.

Reynolds signed a proclamation, giving assistance to all Iowans dealing with the impact of COVID-19’s arrival in the state.

Reynolds said in a press conference last week that she hopes the delay will help families and businesses who may be struggling with cash flow issues.

In addition, Shelby County Treasurer Carolyn Blum said if your motor vehicle registration expired January 31, 2020 or later, you do not need to renew your registration at this time. Read more from the IDOT at https://iowadot.gov/mvd/vehicleregistration/registering-a-vehicle