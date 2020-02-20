Public encouraged to complete Shelby Co. Health survey
COUNTY -- Shelby County Public Health along with the Shelby County Board of Health, Board of Supervisors, Myrtue Medical Center and other community providers need your help in learning more about the health and specific needs of Shelby County residents.
This information will be used to develop plans for future health improvements to the community.
Myrtue Medical Center and Myrtue’s Public Health Department, in partnership with community organizations, schools and business representatives, use this feedback to prioritize plans to increase awareness, expand health and wellness services, increase access and engage the community.
