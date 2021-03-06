Public Health Plans Mobile Vaccine Clinics
COUNTY -- Myrtue Medical Center’s Public Health Department will make stops to outlying communities throughout the county during the month of June to offer vaccination opportunities.
On even-numbered Tuesdays, Shelby County Public Health will go to towns on the western part of the county.
On odd-numbered Tuesdays, Shelby County Public Health will go to towns on the eastern side of the county.
Appointment times are every 5 minutes. Residents wishing to get a COVID-19 vaccine are asked to schedule an appointment at the top half of the hour at their location preference.
West Side of the County
Tues, June 8 and Tues, June 22;
• 9 a.m., Shelby, Community Building, 500 East St.
• 10 a.m., Portsmouth, St Mary’s of Fatima Hall, 502 4th St.
• 11 a.m., Panama, St Mary’s Hall, 200 N 2nd St.
• Noon, Earling St Joe’s Hall, 118 Main St.
East Side of the County
Tues, June 15 and Tues, June 29
• 9 a.m., Elk Horn Town Hall, 4212 Main St.
• 10 a.m., Irwin Community Building, 504 Ann St.
• 11 a.m., Defiance Church Hall, 505 5th St.
To sign up for the mobile vaccination clinic, go to www.shelbycountyclinics.com and click on “Mobile COVID Vaccination Clinics – 18 years of age and older.”
If additional accommodation is needed for homebound individuals, please call 712-755-4422.
Available vaccine through the mobile clinics will include Moderna and Janssen (Johnson and Johnson) vaccine. Public Health nurses will have information for your consideration prior to vaccination and will provide a comprehensive screening of eligibility prior to receipt of vaccine. Consult your health care provider if you have questions related to your own health condition and receipt of the vaccine.
