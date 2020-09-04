Public Health: Wear masks when going out in Harlan, Shelby County
COUNTY -- Per the recent CDC recommendation, the Shelby County Public Health Department is strongly urging Shelby County residents to wear a facial covering when out in public.
“Please cover your mouth and nose with a mask or doubled up bandana. Please use cotton fabric material for masks and bandanas. Make sure to wash your hands frequently if you are in multiple public places throughout the day,” officials said.
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
