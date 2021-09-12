Public hearing on county bond proposal set for December 21
COUNTY – A formal public hearing will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21 on a resolution that, if approved, will allow for Shelby County to bond for not to exceed $1.58 million for communications equipment, specifically mobile radios and consoles.
The Shelby County Board of Supervisors Tuesday, Nov. 30 set the date for the public hearing, and is expected to proceed with the project pending public input.
Full article in the NA.
