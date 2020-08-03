Public invited to school meeting Mon.
HARLAN – Harlan Community Schools will host a stakeholder engagement meeting Monday, March 9 at 7 p.m. at the HCHS gymnasium in an effort to hear from district residents what they identify as future needs and goals for the school district.
All district patrons are invited to attend. An optional middle and high school facility tour will be held beginning at 6 p.m. (meet in front of the high school gym) followed by registration at 6:45 p.m. and the meeting at 7 p.m.
Although some individuals may have received formal invitations, officials are making it clear that all district patrons are invited and encouraged to attend.
Child care will be provided.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95