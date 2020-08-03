Public invited to school meeting Mon.

HARLAN – Harlan Community Schools will host a stakeholder engagement meeting Monday, March 9 at 7 p.m. at the HCHS gymnasium in an effort to hear from district residents what they identify as future needs and goals for the school district.

All district patrons are invited to attend. An optional middle and high school facility tour will be held beginning at 6 p.m. (meet in front of the high school gym) followed by registration at 6:45 p.m. and the meeting at 7 p.m.

Although some individuals may have received formal invitations, officials are making it clear that all district patrons are invited and encouraged to attend.

Child care will be provided.