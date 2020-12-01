Public participation policy defined
HARLAN – Policy reviews by the Harlan Community Schools Board of Education recently have further defined how the public corresponds with the board during official board meetings.
The board has updated Policy 213 regarding public participation in board meetings, saying the board recognizes the importance of citizen participation in school district matters. In order to assure citizens are heard and board meetings are conducted efficiently and in an organized manner, the board has set aside a specific time for public comment.
