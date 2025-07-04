Public Safety Project Committee is formed to explore options for Shelby County jail

SHELBY COUNTY — A Public Safety Project Committee has been formed to discuss the future of the Shelby County Jail.

Jail Administrator Kyle Lindberg discussed the need for the committee at the Shelby County Board of Supervisors and the Harlan City Council meetings Tuesday, April 1.

Lindberg said recent jail inspections have drawn attention to infrastructure and safety issues at the current jail, which was built in 1983.

“We are dealing with antiquated infrastructure,” Lindberg said. “In 2023, it was suggested we start putting a five-to-seven year plan together to explore options for the outdated and antiquated systems we are currently running.”

Lindberg said the formation of the committee is in the preliminary stages, and will utilize partnerships and problem solving to serve the public and continue to keep communities safe. “It’s just to get the discussion going. We’re looking into discussions throughout the next two or three years,” he said.

The group will explore possibilities of constructing a new building or acquiring an existing building to be used for the jail.

“Our building is old and we have outgrown it,” Lindberg said. “Back in 1983 when it was originally built, mental health and substance abuse wasn’t as big of thing. Now, 80% of those who come through the door have some type addiction or substance abuse problem, as well as mental health issues. We lack the ability to protect those people. We can’t control the influx of crime.”

The committee will consists of 13 members, and will include entities from county public safety agencies, county officials, and representatives from the City of Harlan. Lindberg is currently looking for three civilian committee members from Shelby County who live outside of Harlan. Anyone interested in joining the committee as a civilian representative may contact a committee member or email publicsafety@shelbycounty.iowa.gov

Committee members include Shelby County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bryce Schaben; Shelby County Sheriff Neil Gross; Shelby County Jail Administrator Kyle Lindberg; Shelby County EMA Coordinator Alex Londo; Shelby County EMS Interim Director Jenny Thoreson; Shelby County Auditor Taryn Knapp; City of Harlan Administrator Gervas Mgonja; City of Harlan City Clerk/Finance Director Ashley Schleis; City of Harlan Councilmember Troy Schaben; and City of Harlan Fire Department Chief Roger Bissen.