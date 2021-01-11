The Queen of Pop Tabs

SHELBY -- Aletha Buck, representing the Shelby American Legion Auxiliary #240, was honored October 9 at the Ronald McDonald House Charities in Omaha for collecting 10 million pop tabs.

Laurie Cope, special projects coordinator, presented Buck with a certificate of appreciation, and KETV reporter Alex McLoon interviewed her for her accomplishment.

Aletha’s son, Robert; her daughter, Cindy Tuttle of rural Adel; and friends, Norma Wahling and Vivian Dau, accompanied Buck to Omaha for the special event. (Vivian was instrumental at arranging this day.) After the interview, they received a tour of the newly renovated Ronald McDonald House.

Buck was again honored by members of the Shelby Auxiliary October 21 at a luncheon in an Avoca restaurant. They presented her with a plaque that was designed by Mary Jane Peterson, a bouquet of flowers, and a special cake, thanking her for her achievements. Aletha’s daughter, Cindy, wrote and read the following tribute at the luncheon:

“Ten million tabs?!? Wow! How did this begin? Here’s some background on Aletha’s journey on becoming the ‘Queen of Counting Tabs."

