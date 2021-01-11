The Queen of Pop Tabs
SHELBY -- Aletha Buck, representing the Shelby American Legion Auxiliary #240, was honored October 9 at the Ronald McDonald House Charities in Omaha for collecting 10 million pop tabs.
Laurie Cope, special projects coordinator, presented Buck with a certificate of appreciation, and KETV reporter Alex McLoon interviewed her for her accomplishment.
Aletha’s son, Robert; her daughter, Cindy Tuttle of rural Adel; and friends, Norma Wahling and Vivian Dau, accompanied Buck to Omaha for the special event. (Vivian was instrumental at arranging this day.) After the interview, they received a tour of the newly renovated Ronald McDonald House.
Buck was again honored by members of the Shelby Auxiliary October 21 at a luncheon in an Avoca restaurant. They presented her with a plaque that was designed by Mary Jane Peterson, a bouquet of flowers, and a special cake, thanking her for her achievements. Aletha’s daughter, Cindy, wrote and read the following tribute at the luncheon:
“Ten million tabs?!? Wow! How did this begin? Here’s some background on Aletha’s journey on becoming the ‘Queen of Counting Tabs."
More in the Tribune!
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95