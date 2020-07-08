Questions Answered about HCS 2020-21 School Year

Elementary Plan?

Classes outdoors when appropriate.

Specials (music, PE, art) meet in the safest settings.

Will make up missed learning.

Students will primarily remain with their classmates during the day.

Grab-no-go breakfast.

Lunch in an outside space, in classrooms, or in cafeteria with spacing.

To limit traffic flow, students will be given an assigned door for enter/exit.

Face Coverings?

The district will provide cloth face masks for students. Students can bring their own, as long as it complies with school guidelines.

Elementary-district will wash them. MS/HS-wash your own.

Mask Bullying?

The district will follow the bullying protocol that is established in handbooks and be proactive in making expectations clear to students and staff.

Temp Check?

Parents/guardians, on behalf of their student(s), are asked to screen at home using a screening checklist, that will be supplied.

It does include taking the temperature of your child(ren) before sending them to school.

Sending a student to school is a statement by a parent or guardian that the student is symptom free.

Please don’t send a child to school who is ill.