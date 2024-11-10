Quick-thinking Wellness Center staff members assist patron during emergency

by Renée Brich, Managing Editor

HARLAN — Ann Holt is no stranger to the staff at the Petersen Family Wellness Center.

Holt visits the Wellness Center twice a day five days a week, and once a day on weekends, to walk, lift weights, and ride the stationary bike. “I have been trying to lose some weight and just be healthier,” she said.

She was walking at the Wellness Center in August while talking on the phone to her daughter, Heidi, who lives in Las Vegas.

“We were talking about my upcoming birthday, and she and my son, Adam, were planning on visiting.” Holt said she was on the back side of the track, when her daughter noticed a change in her speech pattern. “She asked what was wrong, and told me I was stuttering.”

Holt said her feet felt heavy. “I couldn’t take a step.” Her daughter told her she needed help right away.

Holt rounded the corner, and saw PFWC Housekeeper Sharon Schwartz. The women know each other, as Schwartz had taken care of Holt’s mother when she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease. “I remember reaching out to grab Sharon, and her helping me sit down.”

While Schwartz kept Heidi on the line, she dialed 911 from her own phone. Clara Mages and Ava Frederick, Harlan Community High School Students and Wellness Center employees, began asking Holt questions. “They asked if I knew what the date and year was, who was president, everything a nurse would have asked in that situation,” Holt said.

When Holt didn’t know the answers to some of the questions, Schwartz said, “I knew something was wrong.”

“She was clammy and pale, and just wasn’t her normal self,” Schwartz said. “I was going to make sure we took care of her.”

Holt was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where Schwartz met her. “I care about her and wanted to make sure she was ok,” Schwartz said.

Holt said they “really aren’t sure” what happened to her, but she feels fortunate she was where she got the assistance she needed.

“Without them being there and knowing what to do and what to ask, I probably wouldn’t be here. I was lucky to be at the right place when it happened,” she said. “Those three girls deserve an award.”

Schwartz said the staff at the Wellness Center is trained in Basic Life Support and CPR, and Director Todd Alberti has told them to focus on the people who visit them. “He’s constantly telling us to watch the people and keep an eye on the track, so we try to pay extra atttention to what is going on,” she said. While client’s health emergencies are not common, they do happen, Schwartz said. “We have employees with walkie talkies monitoring the track and the equipment in case something like this happens.”

Holt is feeling better, and is back to working out at the Wellness Center. Her family came back to see her for her birthday, and her children met Schwartz. “This family is awesome,” Schwartz said. “They were so grateful. They thanked us for taking care of their mom.”