Quickened pace for corn harvest

SHELBY COUNTY — Michael Witt, an agronomist for the Iowa State Extension and Outreach, said the corn harvest this year is moving along at a fairly quickened pace.

“The reason for that has to do with the drought conditions. We’ve had basically no rain so they’ve had every day since September to get out and get the corn harvested,” he said. “They haven’t really had to wait any time for that. So with that, it has accelerated harvest and the dry down of a lot of those crops out there, as well.”

Witt said he believes Shelby County is about 98% done with harvesting soybeans in the area.

“Corn I would say we are at 65 % done. We are over half done but not quite three quarters,” he said. “People are going as fast as they can when it comes to that.”

Farmers do not have to spend more money on drying the corn, according to Witt.

“That’s one thing the farmers have been able to capitalize on this year is the ability to leave the corn in the field and have the natural drying because we haven’t had moisture and stock degradation as much as we would have if it would have been a wetter year,” he said. “The stalks have been able to hold up and we’ve been able to keep those stalk upright and the corn can hang out and dry. They’re saving on fuel costs for transporting for drying.”

Witt said the drought has caused some reduced yields in Shelby County and in the area.

“A lot of dry conditions can cause the ears to have head shatter,” he said. “When you run it through the combine and the ears are dry and the cobs are dry there’s a lot more loss on the ground.”

Witt said planting was delayed this year more so due to cold soil temperatures.

“We were delayed in that process this spring,” he said. “This has been more of a condensed growing season rather than a prolonged one. A standard growing season might be planting in April and harvesting through Thanksgiving. This year the window was about May 15 to the end of October.”